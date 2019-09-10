FIFA 20 demo is now available on Origin

FIFA 20 comes out later this month, but you can get a taste of what it's all about right now courtesy of the FIFA 20 demo that went live today on Origin. The demo offers 3v3 Volta action in Amsterdam and some Champions League gameplay as Chelsea, Dortmund, Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid, or Tottenham.

Are you ready? Play as #LFC in the #FIFA20 demo now 🙌➡️ https://t.co/EDxonbGzbB ⚽️ @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/3qSr5k5r1tSeptember 10, 2019

Volta is a a FIFA Street-style mode, announced in June, that features 3v3, 4v4, and 5v5 matches with standard and "Rush" (no goalies) rules. Matches take place in more exotic locales than regular soccer, including in an underground cage in London and on a tower rooftop in Tokyo. Champions League matches in the demo can be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, or Stamford Bridge.

Nvidia released a new Game Ready Driver today that supports FIFA 20 (and other games), while EA revealed the top 100 players in the game—apparently there are no surprises at the top of the list, at least among people who follow the game and refer to it as "football." FIFA 20 comes out on September 27 unless you pre-purchase either the Champions or Ultimate Editions, which will get you three days of early access, or are a subscriber to Origin Access Premier, which will get you in four days early.