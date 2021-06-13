Popular

Far Cry 6 lets you bring a cock to a gun fight

One of the new companions in Far Cry 6 is a murderous attack rooster.

Far Cry has slowly transformed into an absurd FPS series, and the sixth installment is no exception. 

During the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase, amid a trailer full of explosions and charismatic revolutionaries, we got a quick peak at one of the new companions you can recruit to fight by your side in Far Cry 6: A rooster with a spiked choker around its neck. That alone signifies that this rooster is a badass.

Animal companions have been a thing in Far Cry for several games now, but usually they're things like dogs that fetch guns. But now you can have a rooster at your side, clucking and fucking up bad guys. I very much hope there's a special move where it plucks someone's eyeballs out so they're blind and easy to finish off. 

Yes, it's already been a long day, why do you ask?

You can watch the whole trailer above, but the rooster makes its appearance at around the 1:40 minute mark. Far Cry 6 launches October 7.

