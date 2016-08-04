Fans are having fun with No Man's Sky's gold disc picture

The days leading up to a game's launch can be stressful, both for creators (who are anxious to finally finish it) and for fans (who are anxious to finally play it). So, it doesn't hurt for everyone to have a little fun in the meantime, as some Redditors and other No Man's Sky enthusiasts have been doing by Photoshopping Hello Game's celebratory picture of NMS going gold back on July 7.

Here's a gallery of some creative changes fans have made to the disc in the picture above. The creators of No Man's Sky are enjoying the joke as well: Sean Murray has been tweeting these images himself.

Sources: This Reddit thread, and prolific Photoshopper Max.