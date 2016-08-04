Fans are having fun with No Man's Sky's gold disc picture
The days leading up to a game's launch can be stressful, both for creators (who are anxious to finally finish it) and for fans (who are anxious to finally play it). So, it doesn't hurt for everyone to have a little fun in the meantime, as some Redditors and other No Man's Sky enthusiasts have been doing by Photoshopping Hello Game's celebratory picture of NMS going gold back on July 7.
Here's a gallery of some creative changes fans have made to the disc in the picture above. The creators of No Man's Sky are enjoying the joke as well: Sean Murray has been tweeting these images himself.
Sources: This Reddit thread, and prolific Photoshopper Max.
Well, sure. There have been plenty of comparisons to Spore, Will Wright's highly ambitious yet certainly disappointing space-god game from back in 2008. Let's just keep our fingers crossed.
Okay, raise your hand if you've ever had a Dummies book. Be honest. Come on. I know I'm not the only one.
When you need a quick joke, Nickelback is always there for you. Thank you, Nickelback.
A great season, maybe the best one, even considering what happens with Stringer Bell. Or am I think of The Wire?
You'd need a time machine to find this one, not a spaceship.
Cough.
Full disclosure: I have personally been this excited about donuts. In fact, I am always this excited about donuts.
There is actually an entire layer of our planet made up of these discs.
System of a Down's response to a leaked album was a simple jewel case and a disc that looked like a bootleg. Definitely fitting.
Oh, the infinity picture. Someone on Reddit always does one of these.
Murray's response to be compared to a Fizzgig from The Dark Crystal? "Delete this immediately."
I think Hello Games' procedural staff generator might be broken. These guys all look the same.