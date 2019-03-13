Fancy £40 off a gaming laptop? Here’s a promo code for you from AO.com

In the market for a new gaming laptop ? Good news—AO.com is giving away codes that will get you £40 off laptops priced £399 or more (excluding Apple, that is). From now until Friday 15 March, just type in 40LAPTOP when you go to your basket and you’ll receive a handy reduction. For our money, the best offer of the bunch would be this Asus TUF FX705 17.3". With the promo code, you’ll get it for £1059 instead of its RRP of £1099. You'll also get a TUF backpack with it.

While it’s a touch more expensive than other laptops of similar spec, this one beats them thanks to a more powerful GPU. Packing an 8th gen Intel Core i7-8750H hexa core processor, dedicated GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD, and an anti-dust design, this Asus model will handle gaming on the go pretty well. It’s not got the most horsepower, but that 1060 6GB card should still manage most modern games at medium to high settings.

To get more laptop buying advice, scoot on over to our best cheap gaming laptop guide.