Fallout 76 system requirements announced by Bethesda

Fallout 76's system requirements have been announced by Bethesda ahead of next week's beta on PC. Today, the publisher added them to the game's FAQ page, but rather than scrolling through all of that, we've captured them for you right here.

PC building guides Need a new PC for Fallout 76? Check out our build guides: Budget gaming PC

(~$750/£750) - A good entry-level system.

Mid-range gaming PC

(~$1,250/£1,250) - Our recommended build for most gamers.

High-end gaming PC

(~$2,000/£2,000) - Everything a gamer could want.

Extreme gaming PC

(>$3,000/£3,000) - You won the lotto and are going all-in on gaming.



Prefer to buy a prebuilt than building it yourself? Check out our guide to the Best Gaming PCs.

Minimum

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600k 3.5 GHz/AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 60GB of free disk space

Recommended

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB/AMD R9 290X 4GB

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 60GB of free disk space

It's probably no surprise that the system requirements for Fallout 76 are slightly more demanding than Fallout 4 was. Indeed, the minimum specs here are roughly similar to the recommended specs for 2015's 3D Fallout game. The beta begins next week on PC, but we've been playing the Xbox One early beta, and Chris wrote a little bit about his adventures hunting down outlaws here. I, meanwhile, climbed up to a bridge and played the banjo, then went to bed, because the beta started at the slightly ludicrous time of midnight in the UK.

Look out for further fun pieces about the game over the coming weeks.

Correction: we previously listed the minimum spec Intel processor as an Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz. This has since been updated to an Intel Core i5-6600k 3.5 GHz.