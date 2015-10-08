Fallout 4 system requirements released

Fallout 4 is out really soon—in just over a month—and after working on them for a while Bethesda finally has the system requirements ready for your nervous perusal. Can your machine handle the wasteland?

Minimum

Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz/AMD Phenom II X4 945 3.0 GHz or equivalent

8 GB RAM

30 GB free HDD space

NVIDIA GTX 550 Ti 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or equivalent

Recommended

Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz/AMD FX-9590 4.7 GHz or equivalent

8 GB RAM

30 GB free HDD space

NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB or equivalent

Thankfully, these are more reasonable than those for Battlefront and my PC should do the job, which is excellent news.

The update from Bethesda also includes news on exact release time: 12:01am in most territories (EST if you're in North America). You can also see which languages the game will support in your region. Naturally, you can play with an Xbox One/360 controller if you really want to, the game supports Steam Achievements, and there's some information about pre-order bonuses and the Pip-Boy app.