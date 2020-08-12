Fall Guys Item Shop: Here are the skins available today

The Fall Guys Item Shop has new items every day—new Fall Guys skins, colors, patterns, faces, emotes, and celebrations to buy for your bean and wear while you compete. After 24 hours, the stuff in the Fall Guys Item Shop is cycled out and new items become available.

You can buy Fall Guys items with Kudos and Crowns—Kudos are earned every time you play Fall Guys, and you can also spend real money to buy more. Crowns are earned by winning matches, and you also gain a few Crowns just by reaching milestones in the Fall Guys season progress meter. You can't spend money to buy Crowns. They have to be earned!

Regular items in the shop are randomized, so different players will see different items in their shops. But Featured Items are the same for everyone. Here are the featured items you'll find in the Fall Guys Item Shop today:

Ninja Bottom, Epic: 7,000 Kudos

Ninja Top, Epic: 7,000 Kudos

Stealthy color, Epic: 1 Crown

We'll update this story every day when new Fall Guys skins, emotes, patterns, and colors become available.