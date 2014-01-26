Everquest Next Landmark alpha requires beefy net connection, moderately beefy PC

SOE haven't yet set a date for Everquest Next Landmark's upcoming alpha test (it's due sometime in the next two months), but they have released a pile of system requirements so you can see whether or not your Personal Computer is up to the task. You'll need an Intel i5 Dual Core / AMD Phenom X3 or higher, plus 20GB of hard drive space and at least a 10Mbit/sec net connection. Do you have those things? Then you are permitted to cross the break. Oh, you don't? Then I'm afraid it's off to the Bog of Eternal Stench with you.

Here they are, courtesy of VG247 :

Minimum System Requirements

OS – Windows 7 64 bit

Processor – Intel i5 Dual Core or higher / AMD Phenom X3 or higher

Memory – 4GB RAM

Hard Drive – 20GB Free

Video Memory – 1,024 MB RAM

Video Card – nVidia GeForce GTX 275 series or higher / AMD HD 4890 or higher

Sound Card – DirectX compatible

Internet – Broadband (10Mbit/sec or higher)

Recommended System Requirements

OS – Windows 7 64 bit

Processor – Intel i5 Quad Core or higher / AMD Phenom II X6 or higher

Memory – 8GB RAM

Hard Drive – 20GB Free

Video Memory – 1,024 MB RAM

Video Card – nVidia GeForce GTX 560 series or higher / AMD HD 6870 or higher

Sound Card – DirectX compatible

Internet – Broadband (10Mbit/sec or higher)

Meanwhile, Landmark's latest dev diary details the game's crafting system - you can see it in action below.