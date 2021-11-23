Epic buys Fuser studio Harmonix to bring music to Fortnite

Fuser studio Harmonix is now a part of Epic Games. The studio said in an FAQ that the new ownership will enable it to "once again challenge expectations as we bring our unique brand of musical gaming experiences to the Metaverse."

The new ownership will not impact current projects at Harmonix: Fuser events will continue and Rock Band DLC releases will continue into 2022. (Sorry, but new Rock Band instruments are not planned.) Harmonix also confirmed that Fuser and the VR rhythm shooter Audica will remain on Steam, and that there are currently no plans to shut down servers for any older Harmonix games.

Turn your speakers UP! @Harmonix, the makers of interactive music experiences including @RockBand, are joining the Epic Games family! Together we will explore new ways for people to enjoy music across the digital world. 🎸🥁🔊 https://t.co/YLFBtYFKKnNovember 23, 2021 See more

As for what exactly lies ahead, Harmonix didn't get into detail but said that the metaverse in this context means—you guessed it— Fortnite .

"Our team will work with Epic to create musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite," Harmonix said. "While we’re not ready to share any specifics, the whole team is incredibly excited to get started."