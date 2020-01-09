Elden Ring will appear at Taipei Game Show next month

(Image credit: Bandai Namco, Fromsoftware)

Announced at E3 2019, Elden Ring is probably From Software's most ambitious RPG: not only is it a collaboration with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, but it's also the studio's first foray into a more sprawling open world format. As a result, the hunger for information feels more frenzied than it has for previous From games, but the info drought appears to be drawing to a close.

Elden Ring is appearing at the Taipei Game Show next month as part of Sony's presence. The show takes place between February 6 and 9, and while the game won't be playable on the showroom floor, it's likely we'll get a new trailer at least.

It's been a long time since we've heard about the game, though Target recently listed a release date of June 30, 2020. While that's far from confirmed, the game has been in development since 2017 (shortly after the final Dark Souls 3 DLC was shipped), and given how quickly From Software pumps out games, it's within the realms of possibility.

Here's the E3 2019 trailer: