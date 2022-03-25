Where to find the Swarm of Flies incantation in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Swarm of Flies incantation is one of the spells you can find in the Lands Between. As well as dealing damage, it causes blood loss buildup, so it can be particularly devastating to enemies vulnerable to bleed. It has relatively low stat requirements to wield it, too, favouring arcane more than faith, which is a stat you'd want to increase for a bleed build anyway.

As with many Elden Ring weapons , you'll need to do a bit of exploring if you want to get your hands on this incantation. It's found in a fairly difficult area which can be tricky to get to, but this guide covers what you need to know. Here's where to find the Elden Ring Swarm of Flies incantation.

Elden Ring Swarm of Flies location

The Swarm of Flies blood incantation is found inside a cave in the Moghwyn Palace region. It's a tough area, but you can get here fairly easily by completing Varré's quest and acquiring the Pureblood Knight's Medal that teleports you to the area when used.

If you can't get this item for whatever reason, you'll need to wait until you reach the Mountaintops of the Giants and use the portal stone there to teleport to the Moghwyn Palace area.

Image 1 of 2 Swarm of Flies location. (Image credit: From Software) Image 2 of 2 Moghwyn Palace teleporter location. (Image credit: Mapgenie.io/elden-ring)

Once you've arrived in the area, you need to find a cave on the northeast edge of the blood swamp—I've marked the location of the entrance on the map above. Once here, locate the corpse inside, from which you can loot the Swarm of Flies incantation.