EA confirms 2017 release for Star Wars Battlefront 2

Electronic Arts spent a big chunk of yesterday's earnings call talking about Titanfall 2 and its plan for the franchise for "years to come." But it also revealed a bit about another of its heavy hitters, Star Wars Battlefront, when CFO Blake Jorgensen hinted that the sequel will arrive near the end of 2017.

EA has previously said that Star Wars Battlefront 2, or whatever it ends up being called, will be out sometime in 2017. But Jorgensen got a little more precise with the timing in response to a question about the likelihood of a new Star Wars Battlefront game in 2017, saying (via Seeking Alpha), "the next Battlefront [is] coming a year from now," and added that EA is "working very hard on making sure that is an extremely deep and engaging offering."

It's not a firm release date, nor is it exactly a revelation: The previous Star Wars Battlefront was released in November 2015, and that's when major game releases tend to come out anyway, as we're seeing right now with Battlefield 1, Titanfall 2, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Dishonored 2 (among others) all crammed together within about a three-week window. But it's good to hear that things are proceeding apace, and Jorgensen suggested that Visceral's Star Wars game, the one being worked on by Amy Hennig and Jade Raymond, remains on track too. It still hasn't been officially announced but is expected out in 2018.

"We've talked about an action title that's not yet announced, but we're very excited and that's a good chance that that will fall into fiscal 2018," Jorgensen said. "I'm not yet giving guidance for 2018, so I want to be careful that we don't get overboard. But we're confident that we should be able to comp a strong year this year."