Jade Raymond's new EA studio is working on Visceral's Star Wars game

Former Ubisoft producer Jade Raymond has announced her new EA studio, called Motive. Raymond, who has previously worked on Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs and Splinter Cell: Blacklist, will be heading up the studio—which is based in Montreal, Canada.

"Everyone in this industry has a motive, an idea they want to bring to life, a new idea they'd like to see in a game. It’s what’s so great about this industry," wrote Raymond in a post on EA's site.

Motive will be—shudder—"incubating entirely new IP," and also helping with a bunch of projects happening around EA. The first will be working with Visceral on Uncharted director Amy Hennig’s as-yet-untitled Star Wars game.

"[I've] known Amy for years and have admired her work on the Uncharted games!" writes Raymond. "I’m thrilled that the first big project that we will work on in Montreal will have Amy as Creative Director. An opportunity to work with her and the Visceral team, and to play in the Star Wars universe, is once-in-a-lifetime stuff."

Motive is also set to work closely with Bioware. I would say it's a weird name for a game studio, but then that would be accepting a world in which "Visceral" is considered normal.