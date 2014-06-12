E3 2014 recap: the best games releasing this year

2015 is collecting some great-looking games, but a lot of the big stuff shown at E3 will be on our Steams and Origins and uPlays before the year ends. Catch up on what's ahead with PC Gamer US Editor-in-chief Evan Lahti, who joined Hollander Cooper and Ryan Taljonick from GamesRadar to discuss what we'll be playing this holiday. Highlights include Hollander's fear of PC Gamer judgment and Evan patiently nodding at Smash Bros. before enthusing about Civilization: Beyond Earth.

Let us know in the comments what you're looking forward to this year, whether or not it yelled loud enough to be heard over the E3 ruckus.