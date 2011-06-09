Popular

E3 2011: Carrier Command: Gaea Mission gets E3 trailer

Carrier command is back! Arma creators Bohemia Interactive are handling the remake of the strategy classic, which puts you in control of a really awesome boat, packed full of jet planes, bombers and land units. The aim is to use these units to take control of an archipelago of islands. Judging from some of the first-person footage in the flying shots, you might well be able to take direct control of more units than the carrier itself. The ship is well armed, too. We get to see its energy turrets, and it's long range artillery capabilities. We can't wait to hear more about this one.

