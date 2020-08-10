DreamHack postpones the rest of its 2020 festivals

DreamHack has postponed the rest of its 2020 festivals due to the coronavirus, but there will be online alternatives.

Co-CEO Marcus Lindmark announced that, "the goal for all of us at DreamHack is to provide great experiences at our events, which thrive by bringing communities together for these shared and beloved festival weekends all around the globe. We have never had to postpone events like this before—but these are extraordinary times, and the safety of our attendees and staff has never been more important than now."

DreamHack had previously postponed DreamHack Dallas, DreamHack Summer and DreamHack Montreal to 2021 as a result of the pandemic, and now there will be five more events joining them next year:

DreamHack Rotterdam—originally scheduled for October 16-18, 2020

DreamHack Hyderabad—originally scheduled for October 31-November 1, 2020

DreamHack Atlanta—originally scheduled for November 13-15, 2020

DreamHack Winter—originally scheduled for November 27-29, 2020

DreamHack Madrid—originally scheduled for December 11-13, 2020

No revised dates have been given yet, but they'll be announced later this year via the DreamHack site.

While there won't be any more in-person events this year, there will be a bunch of online events, including DreamHack Open Featuring Fortnite, a series of monthly online tournaments for players in Europe and certain parts of North America that will award a prize pool of $250,000 every month through to January next year.

There's also DreamHack Open Summer (four regional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments), the StarCraft 2 Masters and Warcraft 3 Open (we detailed Blizzard's new partnership with ESL and DreamHack back in January), and an upcoming League of Legends championship.