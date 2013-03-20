Dream Machine 2012: The Future Is Now

Dream Machine 2012 is the PC utopia we all long for

Conventional wisdom says that PC performance doesn’t matter anymore. That’s because the average consumer, the average gamer, and the average PC jockey can’t tell the difference between a slow POS machine and a fast one. Well guess what, baby? That’s a bunch of crap.

Each part was carefully selected for its ability to kick ass

The truth is, the average gamer can tell the difference between a slide show and 110fps. The average consumer knows that a five-minute boot isn’t good and the average PC jockey really doesn’t like to wait five hours to encode a video. It’s not that they can’t tell the difference, they’ve just resigned themselves to the changing personal computing landscape, buying into the malarkey that portability and “ the cloud ” trump speed and power.

Dream Machine 2012 video preview

Well, not us. As power users our aspirations for an ever-more-capable, barrier-busting desktop rig never falter. For you, for us, and for all the PC enthusiasts who still give a damn, we present a preview of the utopia we envision: Dream Machine 2012 .

This rig is lovingly crafted to be our most elegant Dream Machine yet, without compromising the thing that matters most: performance.