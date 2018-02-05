DrDisrespect returns to PUBG action, sets a new viewer record on Twitch (Updated)

Update 2: Twitch hasn't announced peak concurrent viewer counts, but a representative confirmed that DrDisrespect is now officially the record holder. "The highest peak concurrent for an individual is DrDisrespect with over 388K," the rep said. I'll update again with specific numbers if and when they become available.

Update: DrDisrespect's return stream has broken 387,000 concurrent viewers, surpassing Tyler1's 382,000 concurrents to set a new mark for an individual streamer on Twitch.

Original story:

Famed PUBG streamer DrDisprespect returned to action today in his first livestream following a December 2017 confession of infidelity. It's a moment his fans were clearly waiting for, as he quickly racked up more than 350,000 concurrent views and may have even briefly kneecapped Twitch.



The tweet relates to a brief moment where it appeared as though Twitch was having difficulty keeping up with demand, although I suspect that was more of a coincidence than a DrDisrespect-ful overload: Twitch has handled larger concurrent previously without any issues, including more than 1.1 million concurrents during its coverage of E3 2017.

On the other hand, the return last month of notorious League of Legends streamer Tyler1 attracted more than 382,000 viewers, and Twitch appeared to stagger under that load too. Tyler1's audience was the largest ever for an individual streamer on Twitch, but it's possible that DrDisrespect will break that record.

Also, someone made him a pretty nice action figure.