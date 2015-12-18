Dragon's Dogma system requirements released; will have uncapped framerate

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is set to release on January 15, Capcom announced today. Not only that, but the system requirements are out too, and it's good news for anyone with a superb rig. The framerate is unlocked, and if you want to play the game in 4K, you can. Controllers are supported, in addition to mouse and keyboard.

Dragon's Dogma originally released for consoles back in 2013, and it's quite the underrated classic. Andy got some hands-on time with the PC port earlier this month and came away impressed. "The Pawn system is a stroke of genius, the combat is satisfying and challenging, with a kinetic, weighty feel to it, and a curiously Japanese sense of humour runs throughout."

Oh, and there's a new trailer, too. Scroll to the bottom for the system requirements.

Minimum Specs:

OS: Windows Vista or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-660 CPU or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD 5870 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 22 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX-compatible sound card or onboard audio chip



Recommended Specs:

OS: Windows Vista or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 22 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX-compatible sound card or onboard audio chip

