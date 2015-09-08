Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is coming to PC

Only a few months ago, Andy included Dragon's Dogma on his list of console exclusives that should come to PC. What do you know? Looks like Capcom paid attention.

Dragon's Dogma is an action RPG that originally came out for the PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2012, from the same director as Devil May Cry 2, 3, and 4, Hideaki Itsuno.

In some ways it's a standard fantasy RPG, with character classes and quests and lots of fantastical enemies to fight. The main feature that sets it apart is its Pawn system, whereby your party is made up of your own character plus NPCs called Pawns that you can borrow from other players online. Also interesting are its boss-type fights, which might see you climbing on large enemies to target specific areas.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen consists of the original Dragon's Dogma, all of its DLC, and some extra content including a new zone called Bitterblack Isle and new items and quests. Since this is on PC, it should look nicer than the console version, and it'll have full Steam support.

It's due out in January next year.