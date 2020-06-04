Dragon Age Inquisition, Need for Speed, and more EA games are now on Steam, and on sale

In October 2019, Electronic Arts announced a new partnership with Valve that would bring EA games to Steam (and in some cases, bring them back). The process began a couple weeks later with the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but today the first big batch arrived—and they're all on sale, too.

Here's what's arrived, in no particular order:

And while they're not new to Steam, a number of other quality EA games including Plants vs. Zombies: GOTY Edition, Mirror's Edge, the rest of the Crysis games, and Peggle Complete are also on sale. (Chuzzle Deluxe is $2.50 and I really cannot recommend it highly enough.)

Electronic Arts also said in last year's Steam announcement that the EA Access subscription service would also be coming to Steam this spring. The wheels appear to be turning on that part of the plan too: The Steam pages for each of the new games bears an image saying it's coming soon, with "exclusive trials, great games, and more."

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Update: Electronic Arts said this is the first wave of more than 25 games that it has coming to Steam, and that future games developed for PC will also launch on Steam alongside other storefronts, beginning tomorrow with the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, which will have mod support through the Steam Workshop.

"We want to make it easy to play the games you love, wherever you want to play. Delivering games to the Steam community is an important step in achieving this goal," Strategic Growth senior vice president Mike Blank said. "Not only are we excited to have our games on Steam, but we look forward to bringing them even more value when our subscription becomes available in the Summer."

Details on how EA Access will be implemented on Steam haven't been announced yet, but it's essentially the console version of Origin Access: It's $5 per month or $30 per year, and offers discounts on purchases of full games, DLC, and season passes, pre-release access to new games, and unlimited access to a large selection of new and older EA releases. EA said the server will debut on Steam later this summer.

EA's Steam publisher page is live now, too.