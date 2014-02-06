Double Fine announces Amnesia Fortnight 2014 with Adventure Time creator

Hot off the heels of the release of Broken Age Act 1 , Double Fine has announced its plans for Amnesia Fornight 2014, an event in which you can vote on what prototypes the developer should work on and eventually release as a full game. The twist this year is that you'll also get to vote on one out of four prototypes for which the project lead will be Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward.

As with with the previous Fortnight, you'll vote for the projects through Humble Bundle's website. Paying $1 will allow you to vote for three prototypes, and give you access to them as well as the 2012 prototypes. Paying more than the average of $6.66 will allow you to vote for one of the four Ward prototypes. Paying $35 will get you all of the above and a Collector's Edition Blu-ray, which will include the prototypes and all of the documentary footage 2 Player Productions will shoot of the process.

Double Fine is a wonderfully creative developer, and what's nice about Fortnight is that it gives all the people there a chance to try anything and potentially make it real. There are a lot great, wacky ideas this year, like Steed, an open world fantasy action game in which you play as a horse, or What Could Go Wrong, an adventure game in the aesthetic of '70s and '80s slasher films. I'm personally rooting for Dear Leader, "an emergent narrative game" with shades of Papers Please where you play as a dictator.

Ward's pitches are even more out there, if you can imagine. The most fleshed out of his ideas is for No More McDonalds, a zombie MMO where you can play as either humans or zombies.

You can watch all the videos, contribute, and cast your votes over at the Fortnight Humble Bundle page .