Don't Starve multiplayer standalone hits Early Access next week

Don't Starve Together, the standalone multiplayer expansion for Don't Starve, will hit Early Access on December 15. As the name implies, Don't Starve Together is a cooperative spin on the top down survival game, pitting friends against the harsh realities of starvation. It'll be a nice, friendship-building experience.

Klei Entertainment has announced that in its Early Access state, Don't Starve Together will no longer be a free upgrade for existing Don't Starve players. Instead, owners of the original game will pay $4.99 for the Frontier Pack. It's a decent deal though: upgrading will grant you a copy of Don't Starve as well as two keys to the Don't Starve Together Early Access. Those who don't already own the original game will pay $19.99 for the pack. Update: If you don't want to take part in the Early Access period, the multiplayer expansion will still be free if you own the game, you'll just have to wait for the final build.

The Early Access edition follows a beta, which proved so popular that Klei decided to make the upgrade to Steam. "As part of the Beta signup process, we’ve found that there are a lot of people who really want into the Beta, and even while giving out a hundreds of keys every day, it became clear to us that we needed a release valve for the demand.

"Specifically, people were starting to buy keys in back channels, with varying success. That's why we're now providing the Frontier Pack: a clear, official channel for access."

Check out the Early Access trailer below: