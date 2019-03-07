Diablo has been released on GOG, with other Blizzard classics to follow

GOG is introducing a new batch of old games to its massive roster, unexpectedly joining forces with Blizzard to re-release classic games from the studio's library. To start things off, Diablo is now available for the first time ever on GOG. You can play the game as it was over 20 years now.

"We were bummed that these iconic games weren’t available to our players, so we‘re very happy to work with the crew at GOG.com to rectify that,” said Rob Bridenbecker, Blizzard vice president and executive producer. “This has been a long time coming and we hope our players will be excited to jump back into these classic titles.”

You'll get access to two versions if you pick it up. The first is nearly identical to the 1996 version, complete with matchmaking provided by a classic version of Battle.net. Then there's the updated version, which has Windows 10 compatibility and bug fixes.

More Blizzard games are coming, too. Expect to see both Warcraft: Orcs & Humans and Warcraft 2 on GOG, with more details coming soon.

Diablo is $9.99 on GOG.com.