Devil May Cry 5 footage shows Dante using his hat as a weapon

This Devil May Cry 5 gameplay shows Dante hitting demons with his motorbike. The following DMC 5 gameplay footage shows the silver haired slayer beating baddies with his hat.

Recorded at the weekend's New York Comic-Con (via Eurogamer), Dante is seen wearing the Faust Hat, which gives the star man a host of superhuman powers. The hat itself looks like a nod to Devil May Cry 4's hat-donning Faust—a lower-level demon who was considered a relative of the Mephisto.

In practice, the Faust Hat is powered by red orbs and appears to transform them into mana. All of which looks like this:

As reported by Eurogamer, Capcom also revealed Cerberus—the triple-pronged devil arm from DMC 3—will return in Devil May Cry 5. With ice, fire and lightning properties, it produces some pretty devastating results:

Devil May Cry 5 is due March 8, 2019. Till then, read Tom's early impressions from Gamescom—and make sure your system meets its fairly modest requirements.