Netflix has renewed Devil May Cry for a second season, only one week after its release

It's only been a week since the new Devil May Cry animated show arrived on Netflix, and what a week it's been. There's been the usual amount of fans angry that their beloved game has been butchered (change is a hard thing to grasp), people confused about Dante's sick dance scenes, and now the announcement that the show has been renewed for a second season.

"Let's dance," Netflix says in an announcement post. "Devil May Cry is officially coming back for Season 2!" Although there's no specific date tagged onto this announcement, Netflix does say that it's coming soon.

Now, soon could mean just about anything. Years and years of delays have shifted my interpretation of "soon" from meaning months away to meaning sometime in the distant or not so distant future, who knows? So while I'd like to think that this means we'll be getting the second season before the end of 2025, I'm certainly not holding out hope for a speedy return.

It seems like most fans are excited to see this show renewed for a second season, but there are still more than a few who are unsure whether this show is even worth it, asking: "No bs, is this honestly worth watching?"

I'll admit that some of the CG use is slightly egregious, but it does make way for some of the best animated scenes I could've hoped to see in a Devil May Cry animated show, like Dante's bike fight scene while he's chasing the white rabbit. Otherwise, I can't help but absolutely love Johnny Yong Bosch's performance as Dante. He may not be the canonical choice, but it works for me.

Needless to say, whatever you think of Devil May Cry's first season, this reveal shouldn't come as much of a surprise. In an old interview with IGN, Adi Shankar, Devil May Cry's showrunner and the producer behind other Netflix shows like Castlevania, shared plans for a "multi-season arc".