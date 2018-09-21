Devil May Cry 5 system requirements revealed

Devil May Cry 5 isn't due till next March , so if your PC's not up to scratch you still have time to upgrade. Judging by its minimum demands, though, you may not need to improve by much—they're pretty modest.

You can find the full system requirements detailed below.



Minimum

OS: WINDOWS® 7 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-4770 3.4GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX760 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended

OS: WINDOWS® 7 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-4770 3.4GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX960 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 35 GB available space

Satisfy those, and you should have enough power to handle its disposable exploding robot arms and frustrating camera controls .

Devil May Cry 5 is set for release on March 8, 2019.