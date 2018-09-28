Devil May Cry 5 gameplay shows Dante hitting demons with his motorbike

In what might be the most Devil May Cry move ever, Dante can split his motorcycle into two massive axes to pulverise demons. He can also reassemble the bike and ride it into monster faces until they explode into a shower of blood red orbs, a move the combo system declares as 'SAVAGE!'

The IGN footage out of TGS 2018 also shows a boss fight and a few different combat styles, including a fiery pugilistic style that uppercuts the boss across the arena. I didn't quite get along with Nero's disposable arms, but Dante looks great. We'll have to wait and see how the third playable character, V, dispatches demons.

In other Devil May Cry 5 news, we know the game will have microtransactions that give you the option to buy red orbs—but why not just beat them out of the monsters? Also, the system requirements are detailed here. The game is due out on March 8 2019.