Dell brings Alienware to the PC Gamer Weekender, win tournaments for top hardware

Adding to a formidable list of exhibitors and sponsors, Dell has confirmed it will be attending the PC Gamer Weekender, bringing along the best of the Alienware brand to showcase PC gaming at its most powerful.

Throughout the Weekender there will be tournaments on the go in the Dell/Alienware area, with—of course—amazing prizes on offer. In the Overwatch leaderboard contest you can try to eliminate the most bots over five minutes (while dying as little as possible)—third place bags an Alienware t-shirt, second place a ROCCAT Sova, and first place an Alienware Alpha. And there will be winners on both days, so you won’t miss out.

Additionally there will be a Faeria 1v1 contest, the winners of which will be placed into a prize draw for an Inspiron 15. There will also be a Rocket League 2v2 contest. The winners of that contest will walk away with an Inspiron 15 each. Finally, there’s a separate Alienware 13 giveaway that merely requires you to fill in a few details to enter a draw. That’s a lot of things to win.

A few of Alienware’s biggest streaming names will also be in attendance, and will be livestreaming from the booth throughout the weekend. Keep your eyes peeled for more details closer to the event.

Dell/Alienware will be joined by many more games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.