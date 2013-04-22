Defeat pirates as an old man in free yacht-based adventure game Barely Floating

Stemshock Interactive's Barely Floating was released last year, as part of the pay-what-you-want Summerbatch adventure game bundle, but it's just been re-released with the price tag removed. What is Barely Floating? Well, apart from that [TOILET HUMOUR]. Barely Floating is a well-drawn 2-3 hour long adventure game, putting you in the slippers of a grumpy old man on a luxury yacht. Before you can say 'Speed 2: Cruise Control', the yacht is taken over by pirates, and it falls to you to put things right. Head here to do that, if you've remembered to pack enough humbugs and Werther's Originals for the trip.

Thanks to the splendid IndieGames for discovering this. Here's the original launch trailer, which suggests what a Die Hard film would be like if the hero was an increasingly miserable, bald old man. Oh wait.