Death Stranding comes to PC on June 2

We knew it was coming, and now here it is: Death Stranding will arrive on PC on June 2.

Death Stranding has been around for a few months on the PS4, so the basics are already pretty well known. As Norman Reedus, you'll play Sam Bridges, journey across a wasteland ravaged by mysterious spectral creatures unleashed by a series of mysterious, planet-wide explosions. Your job is simple: Reconnect the shattered world and save humanity from impending annihilation.

The PC version of Norman's adventures in babysitting and package delivery will include a "high frame rate," photo mode, support for ultrawide monitors, and content from the Half-Life games, such as you can see in the trailer (although to be honest I don't know if that's actually a "Norman Freeman" hat or just a gag.) And yes, that Half Life content will be included on both the Steam and Epic Games Store.

An expanded soundtrack with ten previously unreleased tracks is also included with all copies of the game, as are a digital art book and in-game cosmetics that will unlock through game progression. Pre-purchasing will net you even more cosmetics and some HD wallpapers.

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding looked a little odd (okay, really weird) at the outset, but quickly earned critical acclaim, including nominations for multiple awards at The Game Awards and DICE, following its November 2019 release on PS4. Its absence on PC was frustrating, but we found other ways to pass the time, some worthwhile and others, well, perhaps a little less so.

Death Stranding is available for pre-purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $60/£55/€60.