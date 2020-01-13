Control and Death Stranding get 8 nominations each for the 2020 DICE Awards

Control and Death Stranding lead the nominations for the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences' 23rd annual DICE Awards, which will be handed out at a ceremony that will cap off the week-long DICE Summit in February.

(DICE, by the way, stands for Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain. Because I'm sure at least a few of you are curious.)

If those headliners sound oddly familiar, it's likely because Control and Death Stranding are also leading the nominations for the Game Developers Choice Awards, which were announced last week. They're popular games! Not the only ones, though: Other leading contenders for this year's event include Disco Elysium and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, with six nominations each, Outer Wilds and Untitled Goose Game with four, and A Short Hike, Mortal Kombat 11, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and Resident Evil 2, which received three nominations each.

A total of 65 games were nominated for the 2020 awards, which will be sorted through by "Peer Panelists" drawn from throughout the videogame industry. Winners will be announced on February 13. Here's the full list of the games in the running:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi's Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Control (Jesse Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Arise: A Simple Story

Control

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year

Death Stranding

Luigi's Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Family Game of the Year

A Short Hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi's Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour

Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Show 19

NBA 2k20

NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Oxygen Not Included

Slay The Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

What the Golf?

Portable Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

What the Golf?

Online Game of the Year

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

A Short Hike

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

In case you missed it, or have just forgotten, the nominees for the 2020 Independent Games Festival awards, and the 2020 Game Developers Choice Awards, have also been announced. Those winners will be announced in a combined show that will be held during GDC on March 18.