Deadly Premonition board game gets retail Deluxe Edition, includes copy of Director's Cut

Following a successful Kickstarter in May, backers begun receiving Deadly Premonition: The Board Game earlier this month. Now, Rising Star Games has announced a new Deluxe Edition for general retail will follow—set to launch on January 31, 2018 across the USA and Europe.

Story-wise, Deadly Premonition: The Board Game takes players to Greenvale, where one Anna Graham has been murdered. As in the videogame, you're tasked with conversing with a seemingly incongruous cast of characters in a bid to uncover the truth.

With two to four players, each game lasts somewhere between 30 and 40 minutes. Surplus to the standard game, here's what Dead Prem's Deluxe Edition board game brings with it:

Cloth Gaming Mat.

1 Custom Die.

Original Soundtrack.

60 Profiling Cards.

24 Suspect Cards.

Token Sheet.

4 Line-Up Boards.

4 Alignment Cards.

5 Agent Bio Cards.

4 Guide Cards.

10 Weather Cards.

Rulebook.

Steam key for Deadly Premonition: The Director’s Cut.

The game's Sheriff Edition.

Deadly Premonition: The Board Game Deluxe Edition is due January 31, 2018. Expect to pay $59.95/your regional equivalent.