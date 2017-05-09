Deadly Premonition board game launches Kickstarter campaign [Updated]

Update: The Deadly Premonition board game countdown has drawn to a close, revealing a Kickstarter campaign in search of $50,000.

Said to include the videogame's cast of "memorably offbeat characters, creepy locations and unsettling events," Deadly Premonition: The Board Game is the work of Rising Star Games' Samuel Elphick and Daniel Osuna Perez, and has creator Swery 65's full blessing.

"The game itself is an adversarial 2-4 player card-based board game where you and your fellow detectives must take on the task of protecting the innocent, incriminating the guilty and work out who might not be quite who they say they are," explains its Kickstarter blurb. "With a hidden killer amongst the detectives, the race is on to identify a suspect as an accomplice in order to track down the Raincoat Killer. The mechanics found in Deadly Premonition: The Board Game are unique and original concepts based upon Sam and Dan’s vision for the game."

It continues: "Players will embark on competitive battles to manipulate their own boards toward a victory condition, while simultaneously sabotaging their co-detectives. There is also a hidden identity element to shake things up and reward observation and intuition. Full details about the flow of gameplay, the rules, the different types of cards and their effects, can be found at the Kickstarter page."

As a big admirer of the videogame, I must admit a Deadly Premonition-inspired Cluedo-esque board game does sound like fun—and Elphick promises it'll draw from the videogame's plot twists and "consequential movements" too.

Here's the board game's Kickstarter video:

And here's a word from Swery65:

December 2017 appears to be the provisional launch date for Deadly Premonition: The Board Game, as per its Kickstarter page.

At the time of writing, it's accrued over $5,000 of its $50,000 goal. With 29 days left on the clock and given the game's cult following—not to mention the fact it's jumped close to $3,000 while writing this alone—I have my suspicions it'll make it over the line with change to spare.

Original story:

Forget the incoming Dark Souls board game that was a huge Kickstarter success last year—Deadly Premonition is getting a board game too.

Billed as "a game of innocence, incrimination and murder", not much else is known about the tabletop iteration of Swery65's mostly broken but equally wonderful Twin Peaks-meets-Resident Evil videogame, but it does have the teasiest of teaser trailers. Observe:

Furthermore, a countdown website has been launched with a timer that's due to expire tomorrow at 5pm BST/9am PST. Given the rogue detective nature of the game, I suspect a Cluedo-esque tabletop endeavour might be in store. Then again, given how off-the-wall FBI special agent Francis York Morgan's character, life and world is, anything is possible.

We'll report back tomorrow once the countdown runs out and we know more.