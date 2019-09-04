Deadly Premonition 2 gets a surprise announcement

(Image credit: Rising Star Games)

Deadly Premonition is one of the best, or worst, videogames of all time, depending who you ask. I sit firmly in the former camp, so it's very exciting indeed that a surprise sequel has just been announced. It's called Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise.

Hold your horses, though: the announcement happened during the Nintendo Direct that aired today. It's confirmed for Nintendo Switch, but naturally no other platforms were mentioned during the livestream, it being a Nintendo marketing vehicle and all.

Judging by the footage shown during that livestream, the sequel will star FBI agent Aaliyah Davis as the protagonist, as well as agent Francis York Morgan, who was the main character in the first game. It'll release in 2020, though a more specific time frame wasn't provided.

The brain behind Deadly Premonition, Swery, also has The Good Life in the works, which was recently delayed into 2020. For fans of his off-the-wall games, next year will be an embarrassment of riches.

I'll update this story with the video as soon as it emerges. In the meantime, it's time to celebrate with a nice cup of coffee.