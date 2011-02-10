Dead Space 2 DLC on PC via 3.4 Kb save file

Turns out the Dead Space 2 DLC, that was supposedly console specific, is available to unlock in the PC build. EA had previously told The Escapist that the DLC would not make it to the PC version, but users are reporting a save file is all that's required to unlock the extra suits and weapons.

There's a lively discussion, and instructions on how to access the content on the official Steam forum for the game.

Dead Space 2 developer, Visceral, recently announced they had started work on the ability to change key bindings in the game, one day after a disabled gamer created a petition for the cause. Fair play. Dan recently reviewed Dead Space 2. Read his opinions here .

(via TECHSpotlight )