Dead Rising 4 is now available on Steam

Dead Rising 4 debuted in December 2016 as a timed exclusive on the Microsoft Store, and overall we thought it was pretty good stuff. We described it in our review as a "sandboxy zombie-killing adventure that recaptures the series' fun," despite a few shortcomings—one of them being that it was only available on the Windows Store. Ironic, eh? But those contractual sands have now slipped through the hourglass of platform protectionism, which is an unnecessarily long way of saying you can now get it on Steam.

The Steam release comes with all free title updates, including My Bloody Valentine, two new difficulty levels ("Hard" and "Blackest Friday"), and the Street Fighter costume pack. The Dead Rising 4 season pass, with the Stocking Stuffer Holiday Pack, Frank Rising, and Super Ultra Dead Rising 4: Mini Golf, is also available for purchase.

But the most notable thing about it is simply that you'll no longer require Windows 10 to play. Not that Windows 10 is bad (I actually quite like it), but Windows 7, as you can see in the Steam Hardware Survey, is still in widespread use. Here's what you'll need to play:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-2400 or AMD FX 6300

Intel i5-2400 or AMD FX 6300 Memory: 6GB RAM

6GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (2GB) or AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 (2GB) or AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 50GB available space

50GB available space Sound Card: DX11-compatible sound card

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i7-3770 or AMD FX 8350

Intel i7-3770 or AMD FX 8350 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Sound Card: DX11-compatible sound card

Dead Rising 4 on Steam goes for $60/£40/€60, while the season pass will set you back another $20/£16/€20.