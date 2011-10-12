Dead Rising 2: Off the Record launch trailer gets Frank back in the game

[VAMS id="nkXZp0MuR8Znm"]

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, has been released in the US, and has a snazzy trailer to celebrate. Off the Record is an unusual concept, essentially a 'Director's Cut' of Dead Rising 2 that replaces protagonist Chuck Greene with Frank West, who starred in the original Dead Rising. The plot and cutscenes are changed to reflect the new hero and sillier tone, but the core of the game remains mostly the same, plus the return of the photography aspect from the first game.

If you're curious as to our opinion on the original version, check out our Dead Rising 2 review . Fans of Frank can pick it up for $39.99 on steam , but Europeans will have to wait till Friday.