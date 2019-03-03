Dead or Alive 6's first season pass costs $93

Fighting game Dead or Alive 6 came out earlier this week, and you can now buy its first season pass. It will give you access to 62 new costumes and two new characters as they release between now and June—provided you're willing to stump up the $93/£74 asking price. That price tag means the season pass costs nearly $40 more than the base game.

The costumes will arrive in a variety of packs of varying sizes. One of the two new characters will be Mai Shiranui, and she'll also get her own "debut costume" pack containing five outfits.

All of the items that you'll get through the season pass—excluding two pass-exclusive outfits—will be sold separately. Presumably, they'll collectively cost more than the season pass.

It's worth noting that developer Koei Tecmo Games says it may release additional downloadable content during the season that isn't covered by the pass. It hasn't specified what those extra items might be—but just know that if you buy the pass, you're not getting all the content that's planned between now and June.

You can browse the full list of items covered by the pass here.