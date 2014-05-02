DayZ has sold 2 million copies since Early Access launch

"WARNING: THIS GAME IS EARLY ACCESS ALPHA," warns the DayZ Steam page. "Please do not purchase it unless you want to actively support development of the game and are prepared to handle with serious issues and possible interruptions of game functioning.

In fairness, if you're prepared to deal with a zombie-filled island, limited resources, and a near-psychotic horde of players, what's a few bugs? That may explain why more than 2 million people have chosen to take the game's warning in their stride since the survival FPS launched into Early Access last December, as revealed by developer Dean 'Rocket' Hall last night.

Just over 2 years ago the DayZ mod released. Today, the Standalone game just broke 2 million units in under 6 months https://t.co/o4WjnTs8Bi May 1, 2014

Technically, it's been four and a half months. Or 137 days. In fact, if you really want to wallow in some minutia, the game has sold the equivalent of approximately 10.1 copies every minute since launch. Thanks, maths!

