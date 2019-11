It says a lot about DayZ that Eternum Pictures' live action film can successfully evoke the game's spirit without featuring any zombies. For the most part, it's a story about two blokes looking sad in a field, and yet it's still recognisably DayZ-esque.

It's beautifully shot, in a sombre kind of way, and—in the short time since its release—has already caught the attention of DayZ creator Dean Hall.

It isn't funny, though. For that, you'll have to go back to this far more accurate DayZ parody.