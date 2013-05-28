Popular

Darkwood trailer delivers top-down scares from the atmospheric horror roguelike

By

Darkwood thumb

Welcome to the twisted world of horror game crowdfunding, where a developer's most effective method for raising money is to scare the living bejesus out of their potential audience. Which explains this second chilling look at Darkwood , the top-down horror roguelike that's currently raising funds through IndieGoGo . At least they were sensible enough to stop the video from autoplaying on the funding page.

Developer Acid Wizard describes the game as: "A top-down, oldschool, sandbox survival horror set in a procedurally generated, open world. It features RPG and roguelike elements, with intense combat and a eerie atmosphere." From the released footage, it seems somewhat reminiscent of the excellent Teleglitch , albeit with the action slowed to an effective and tension-stretching crawl, and the previewed item interactions hinting at a far more versatile tool system.

Darkwood has raised just over $27,000 of its needed $40,000 total, with 9 days to go before funding closes. The game's also looking for votes on Steam Greenlight .

And if those four minutes of atmospheric chills weren't enough for you, here's an earlier video:

Thanks, VG247 .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments