Dark Souls 3 season pass appears on Steam

The Dark Souls 3 season pass that turned up on recently on the Australian Xbox Store—thereby confirming the existence of a Dark Souls 3 season pass—is now listed on Steam. Unfortunately, the Steam description provides no further detail about what the pass will offer, saying only that it will include two DLC packs.

“Expand your Dark Souls 3 experience with the Season Pass and gain access to 2 epic DLC packs at a discounted price,” it says. “Challenge yourself with new maps, bosses, enemies and additional weapon and armor sets. Prepare yourself once more and embrace the darkness.”

The Dark Souls 3 season pass sells for $25/£20, or can be had as part of the Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition, which is listed at $85/£60. The standard edition of Dark Souls 3 is $60/£40 so there's no deal that way, but while 25 bucks for two DLC bundles might sound pricey, let us not forget that EA is asking $50 for the four-DLC Star Wars Battlefront season pass—effectively the same cost. And really, the big question is simply what they offer: If each DLC pack tacks on another 15 hours of quality play, then I'd say it's quite the deal. Separate DLC pricing hasn't been announced, so how much of a discount the season pass itself will provide remains to be seen.

Dark Souls 3 will be out on April 11. If you just can't wait (and you're going to be in London), you can lay your hands on it in advance at the PC Gamer Weekender, running March 5-6.