Where to find the Johnny Silverhand items in Cyberpunk 2077

Looking for all of the Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand items? If you're a completist—or maybe just a fan of Johnny's look—these collectable items are likely on your list of things to pick up during your time in Night City. Various items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand are littered throughout the game and while you may find some of them during the course of your playthrough, others might be harder to locate—or completely missable.

Luckily, I've put together this handy guide to help you nab each one. So, read on to discover the locations of each of the Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand gun, car, and more.

How to get the Johnny Silverhand tank top in Cyberpunk 2077

You'll get this item automatically as a reward for completing the Tapeworm main story mission, close to the end of the game.

How to get the Johnny Silverhand aviators in Cyberpunk 2077

You'll get these during the Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin' In side job. You'll have access to this mission after you've completed Rogue's series of side jobs and it will automatically be added to your quest log sometime after that. It's worth checking if you have the quest if you know you haven't completed it and you're still working your way through the main story missions.

This is also obtained from the Chippin' In quest automatically. See Johnny's Aviators (above) for details.

How to get the Johnny Silverhand gun in Cyberpunk 2077

Johnny's gun—the Malorian Arms 3516—is another automatic reward from the Chippin' In side mission. See Johnny's Aviators for further details on how to get on this quest.

How to get the Johnny Silverhand boots in Cyberpunk 2077

You can find Johnny's footwear during the Family Heirloom gig which is unlocked after completing the Ghost Town main story mission in Act 2. This gig is located in the Charter Hill area so you should check out any gigs or disturbances you find in the area. The main objective of this gig is located in an undergroung garage and the boots are located in the same cabinet as the shard you're after.

Don't worry if you miss it, though, you can go back at any time and grab them.

How to get the Johnny Silverhand pants in Cyberpunk 2077 (missable)

This item is available during the gig Psychofan. The gig is located in Heywood and you'll need to break into Kerry Eurodyne's apartment and steal his guitar. Johnny's pants are found in the suitcase in the room next to the one that contains the guitar. If you miss it during this gig, you can't go back so make sure you loot them while you're there.

How to get the Johnny Silverhand car in Cyberpunk 2077 (missable)

This vehicle is also obtained from during the Chippin' In mission but not automatically. In order to get it, you'll need to do one of two things:

Don't draw your weapon on Grayson

Loot the key to the container if you kill Grayson

If you choose to 'Put Weapon Away" when prompted, Grayson will give you the key. Otherwise, you'll need to kill him to obtain it. As soon as the key is in your possession, you should get an objective to open a container. The Porsche 911 is inside and will be added to your list of vehicles.