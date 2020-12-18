How to unlock the Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin' In quest

Trying to unlock the Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin' In mission? You won't want to miss this side job as it leads to you learning more about Johnny, finding some of his possessions, and even getting a tattoo. There is a small matter of finishing a main quest before you can take a wild trip with Johnny Silverhand, though.

We've got lots to cover, so let's get to it. Here's how to unlock the Cyberpunk 2077 Tapeworm mission and Chippin' In quests pans out. You'll also have the chance to get your hands on some special items, and unlock the Blistering Love side job, if you make the correct choices.

Cyberpunk 2077 Tapeworm mission choices

The Cyberpunk 2077 Tapeworm quest is different to other missions as it's actually just four conversations that you'll have with Johnny Silverhand. It's a main job, so there's no way you'll miss it. These brief dialogues are split up throughout the game, triggering after you finish specific main quests:

Automatic Love: After you leave Clouds.

After you leave Clouds. Transmission: Outside the chapel.

Outside the chapel. Life During Wartime: Shortly after you interrogate Anders Hellman.

Shortly after you interrogate Anders Hellman. Search and Destroy: Following your conversation with Hanako Arasaka.

These conversations won't last long, so it's worth selecting the dialogue options in blue to get as much as you can out of your time with Johnny.

Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin' In: How to get the side quest

If you're unsure how to start Chippin In' in Cyberpunk 2077, I've got you covered. All you need to do is finish the Tapeworm quest—Chippin' In automatically unlocks afterwards. Here's what you need to do after the Search and Destroy mission.

After the proxy leaves at the end of the Search and Destroy quest, Johnny will briefly talk to you. Exit the room and you'll find him leaning against a pillar. Shortly after you begin talking, V collapses. You wake up on the balcony of the Pistis Sophia hotel in Pacifica. The hotel has been abandoned, and Johnny's eager to show you something here. You can choose to mention the fact that you saw Misty's meds in your hand, or simply ask Johnny why he brought you here.

V is still weak so expect to fall over a few times as you follow Johnny. He leads you to a room and asks you to empty a cache in the kitchen. V pulls out some dog tags that used to belong to Johnny, and you'll also receive Johnny's tank top in your inventory.

Continue talking to him and he'll ask whether you're still considering Hanako's offer. Then he'll broach the subject of Adam Smasher, who you may remember from earlier on in the game. Johnny wants revenge on Smasher, and he wants you to take Rogue with you. However, this means that he'll want to handle the job personally and that means he wants to take over V's body for a while. No matter which reply you choose here, you'll still unlock the Chippin' In side job.

Exit through the window and speak to Johnny as you walk along the outside corridor. This concludes the Tapeworm quest, and immediately unlocks Chippin' In. When you're ready, head to the Afterlife and speak to Johnny inside. Take Misty's pills and prepare to enjoy a wild sequence as you play as Johnny Silverhand.

Cyberpunk 2077 Chippin' In tattoo choice

Before you know it, you'll be sitting down at the bar and chatting to Claire. You have the chance to order a Silverhand Special, and after downing a considerable amount of alcohol, you speak to Claire again. You have two options:

Know what I need now?

Cassius Ryder. Name mean anything to you?

Both of these dialogue choices take you to Cassius Ryder's shop. If Cassius' name rings a bell it's because he was the Ripperdoc that you collected your reward from the Cyberpunk 2077 The Gig quest earlier on in the game. If you hadn't noticed before, he's also heavily inked, and he offers to give you either a 'Billy-goat' or a different tattoo that he simply refers to as 'The Other'. I'd say the mysterious 'other' tattoo is the best choice as it's Johnny + V in a love heart, which is super cute. The tattoo will be on V's arm, and they appear in your Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware hand slot, so you can inspect yours later.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Gathering information

You're in Watson for more than just a tattoo, though. Cassius also mentions Grayson, who you'll need to track down to get to Smasher. After some more drunken shenanigans, V wakes up in a room with Rogue feeling very sick and sore. Rogue mentions Jeremiah Grayson once again, and the phrase "Ebunike". This won't make much sense now, but Rogue's just as excited to take on Smasher as Johnny is.

Chat to Johnny, then wait a day for Rogue to call. There's a gig in this area called Flight of the Cheetah that you can take on to kill some time until Rogue's ready to continue the quest.

When Rogue calls, she informs you that you'll be heading to docks on Maelstrom turf next. Turns out that "Ebunike" is the name of a ship that's been moored at the docks. Head to the Afterlife again and speak to Rogue in person.

To get Johnny's Silverhand's jacket you need to complete the Tapeworm quest, and the first part of Chippin' In. After waiting a day and meeting Rogue at the Afterlife club, follow her to her car and she'll pop the trunk. Nestled in the vehicle is a replica of Johnny's jacket. Now it's yours for keeps.

Follow Rogue into the hostile area guarded by the Maelstrom gang, and search for the dataterm. Rogue's happy to sneak around so if stealth is your forte, feel free to use your skills in this section. There's lots of loot dotted around in crates, and you can always use your Cyberpunk 2077 quickhacks to quietly take out guards that wander too close.

Follow the quest marker and you'll find the Ebunike. There are more enemies roaming around the ship, so keep your wits about you. Climb up into the middle section of the ship and you'll find some Tri-Phet packages. Have a look around and Rogue mentions that the dataterm is in the main storehouse. She wants to check if they have anything on Smasher.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Head to the bow of the Ebunike ship to find Grayson and some guards. Johnny's also certain that someone's shooting at him with his own gun. Walk over to Grayson and take the gun from him. It seems as though Johnny was correct, this really is his iron. It's a Malorian Arms 3516, and it now belongs to you.

The Malorian Arms 3516 Power Pistol also happens to be one the Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic weapons. As it's Johnny's, it's unsurprisingly a legendary iconic item, that deals a whopping 266 damage per shot. This pistol also has four empty mod slots.

Continue talking to Grayson about Johnny Silverhand and you'll have a chance to ask Grayson what Smasher did with Johnny's body. He reveals that Johnny's resting place is in the Badlands, in the landfill near the oil fields. Rogue wants to end Grayson now, but he offers to give you something of Johnny's.

You can ask Rogue if she thinks you should kill Grayson and she says yes, but only if you think it's right. You then have the option to ask Grayson how Smasher got Johnny's stuff.

[Draw weapon] Don't want anything from you.

[Put weapon away] Got lucky today.

If you say "don't want anything from you", you have the chance to kill Grayson and loot his body for an Old Access Card and a Type 2067 attachment. This key lets you open a nearby container housing Johnny's Porsche, but you'll need to locate the control panel to lower the crate and open it on your own.

If you choose "got lucky today" Grayson tells you that the item is in a nearby container, and he hands you the access card. Quest markers will later appear to lead you to the car.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Either way, Rogue seems frustrated with the outcome. You have three options to choose between when you talk to her after dealing with Grayson, but they all lead to her exclaiming that this job isn't just about Smasher, and she thinks it's pointless to go after him. She says there's no reason to stay, and leaves.

Speak to Johnny to move things along. Scour the deck for loot and shards, then follow the quest marker to the control panel and lower the crane. Head over to the crate and let's open up those doors to find Johnny's 911 II (930) Turbo. This vehicle will automatically be added to your vehicles list. You'll also receive Johnny's aviator sunglasses shortly afterwards. Now it's time to head to the oil fields.

Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the Blistering Love side quest

If you want to unlock the Blistering Love side job you'll need to become friends with Johnny. It's important to note that completing the Blistering Love side quest unlocks one of several Cyberpunk 2077 endings.

After driving to Johnny's grave in the oil fields and inscribing his name on a metal sheet, you need to pick the friendliest dialogue options to befriend him. Here are all the dialogue options that unlock the Cyberpunk 2077 Blistering Love quest: