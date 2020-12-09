Cyberpunk 2077 GeForce Game Ready driver is now available

Cyberpunk 2077 has just about reached our PCs after years of anticipation and several delays. (Find out when it unlocks for you right here.)

So, you should make sure your PC is actually ready for it after all this time by updating your drivers, and handily, the GeForce Game Ready driver is now available to download and install.

In addition to optimizing your PC for Cyberpunk 2077's ray traced effects, the new GeForce driver (version 460.79) adds DLSS support for other games, including Minecraft, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Scavengers, and a few others. The driver also adds support for additional G-Sync compatible displays: the Acer XV242Y and Acer XB273U NV, Gigabyte FI27Q-X, MSI MAG274R, and Philips 275M8RZ.

You can download the driver by firing up GeForce Experience on your PC (hopefully you won't have to re-login and complete a captcha to prove you're actually you and not some nefarious criminal who is bent on thoughtfully updating your drivers) or by visiting Nvidia's site.

And once your PC is ready, we've got a few extra tips on how to prepare for Cyberpunk 2077.