Cyberpunk 2077 release date: Here's exactly when Cyberpunk 2077 unlocks

Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here. Preloads are now live, and the Cyberpunk 2077 release date, the time it will unlock on all of our PCs, is just hours away. Exactly how many hours depends on your timezone.

The release date is December 10th, but the release time actually differs for PC launch, some of us will be able to play in the morning, while others may end up staying awake until late at night to jump into Night City.

Here's the breakdown of exactly when Cyberpunk 2077 unlocks in each timezone. While you're waiting to play it yourself, why not read our review?

When does Cyberpunk 2077 unlock?

The official Cyberpunk 2077 release date is December 10th at 12 am GMT. That means players in the UK can start unlocking and playing Cyberpunk 2077 at midnight. (That's actually 1 am for CD Projekt's developers in Poland, so they're going to be staying up real late that night as the launch unfolds.)

Good news for PC gamers in North America: You'll get to start playing Cyberpunk 2077 while it's still light out on December 9th! Here's a quick look at how the release date breaks down across major timezones:

If you're not in one of those time zones, a map tweeted by CD Projekt has more details. You can also click on this time zone calculator link to add your own timezone. It'll do the math for you, so you don't have to second guess the timezone conversion.

The wait is almost over! If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time.

Console players are on a slightly different schedule: CD Projekt said that console versions "will release in each region at midnight local time." That means depending on where you live, you may end up playing Cyberpunk 2077 hours earlier on PC than it's available on consoles.

Expect at least one patch for Cyberpunk 2077 at launch. We had access to a 50GB patch during the review process, and CD Projekt has said that more fixes are coming on release.

Here's an easily enlargeable version of the map that shows a range of timezones, if you want to triple-check your unlock time. Just click the expand icon in the corner.