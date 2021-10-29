Cyberpunk 2077 fixes and free DLC have all been delayed until 2022

An update to the Cyberpunk 2077 development roadmap has revealed that all "updates, improvements, and free DLCs" for Cyberpunk 2077 have now been pushed into 2022. The fixes and new content had previously been set to arrive before the end of 2021.

Specific reasons for the change aren't provided, but it comes on the heels of a tweet from CD Projekt last week saying that planned next-gen updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that were expected to be out before the end of the year have also been pushed into 2022.

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4vOctober 20, 2021 See more

The most recent Cyberpunk update came in September and brought back wet roads; the much bigger 1.3 update in August included the first batch of free content, but its tiny size did not make a very good impression.

Getting the game to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X is no doubt the studio's priority because that's where it's going to generate more revenues: Cyberpunk 2077 saw a serious bump in sales when it returned to the PlayStation Store earlier this year despite a warning (that's still present) on the store page that "users continue to experience performance issues with this game." Fixes and free content, on the other hand, aren't going to have as significant an impact on the bottom line.

Old roadmap:

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

New roadmap:

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

"We’re still planning on releasing free DLC for the game, just like with The Witcher 3," the roadmap FAQ states. "However, we have decided that our priority is working on the most important fixes and updates. So far, we have released the first DLC pack together with Patch 1.3, and we will be releasing more in the future — we’ll have more to say about that in the coming months."

I've reached out to CD Projekt for information on the delay and will update if I receive a reply.