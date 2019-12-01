Cyber Monday gaming chair deals 2019

Sit, and let us tell you why you need one of the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals this weekend. While there are plenty of budget gaming chair deals floating around, Cyber Monday is the best time to save big on some of the best gaming chairs around. When you think about it, your gaming chair gets the most use out of any part of your gaming setup, so it makes sense to invest in something that will last. Whatever your budget is like, there's no better time to get an awesome gaming chair for less, or a cheap chair for even cheaper.
While the prices on some of these chairs might seem a bit steep, buying a proper gaming chair with high-quality materials, adjustment options and back support can prove to be an excellent long term investment. So you may want to consider doing your spine a favor and ditching that milk crate you've been using and buy something with some actual lumbar support.
We're going to be rolling out new deals regularly throughout the course of Cyber Monday, so if you don't see something you've got heart set on, check back with us to see if anything has changed, just don't wait too long as most of these offers will be for a limited time only. And for more deals, check our Cyber Monday PC gaming guide.
Best gaming chair deals right now
If your current chair is in a total state, there are some offers available right now. We've rounded up the best ones so you can weigh up whether to pull the trigger now or keep tabs on them in the coming weeks.
Secretlab Omega gaming chair | Prime 2.0 PU Leather | $359 (save $81)
One of our favorites, the Omega is a comfortable, well-built chair that doesn't go over-the-top with the racing aesthetic. Use coupon code 35BFCM19 for the full discount.
Secretlab Omega gaming chair | NAPA Leather | $749 (save $200)
In response to "huge demand," it's kinda-sorta sold out at the moment, but you can still place orders. Secretlab says new orders should ship out by Dec 20 "or earlier." The NAPA Leather version of the Omega is much pricier, but if you like fancy leather, this luxurious chair deeply discounted. Use coupon code 100BFCM19.
Staples Bonded Leather gaming chair | Foldable Arms | $99.99 (save $100)
Costway ergonomic gaming chair | $124.99 at Walmart (save $175)
Staples Helix Fabric Racing Gaming Chair | $199.99 at Staples (save $100)
Vitesse Gaming Office Chair w/ Carbon Fiber | $102.99 at Newegg (save $97)
UK gaming chair deals
Secretlab Omega gaming chair | Prime 2.0 PU Leather | Royal Blue | £299 (save £101)
Secretlab Omega gaming chair | SoftWeave Fabric | £329 (save £91)
We're scouting for the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the routers that most look like a UFO. Keep an eye on the PC Gamer homepage through Cyber Monday for up-to-the-minute savings.
How to save money on gaming chair during Cyber Monday
The trickiest bit about Black Friday is the sheer weight of offers available to you—there's almost too much choice, and every single online retailer is shouting about their discounts. Because it can be hard to cut through that noise and sort good reductions from overpriced rubbish, we've got a few tips to help you save money.
1. Draw up a shortlist in advance
In the first instance, we'd recommend checking out our list of good gaming chairs if you haven't already. It's a detailed but easy-to-understand rundown of all the best seats on the market right now and why they're worth your time. This will help point you in the right direction; single out any that appeal to you and keep an eye on their Amazon/Walmart/Best Buy (etc) listings over Black Friday. That'll stop you from becoming overwhelmed. Handily, our guide lists the best prices right there on the page to save you time as well as money.
2. Keep a couple of price comparison sites bookmarked
Although the team at PC Gamer will bring you every bargain, discount, and offer we can, it's worth keeping tabs on some price comparison sites too. These will help you figure out if a deal is actually any good. For example, the likes of CamelCamelCamel can fill you in on a gaming chair's price history by giving its average price and lowest/highest cost. Just don't fixate too much on getting the 'lowest ever price'—it may not happen during Black Friday, and if you wait too long the gaming chair you wanted could jump back up to full price.
3. Always be prepared to be surprised
No-one can ever be sure what offer is coming around the corner, so stay on your toes and be ready to act fast. A bargain could pop up at any moment, and you can be sure the best ones will sell out quickly. In other words, check in with the product you want (and this page, for that matter) regularly.