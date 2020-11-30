Cyber Monday is a good time to buy a new CPU. The same goes for most of the components for a new PC build, in fact, though it's basically impossible to find a graphics card in stock right now. Thankfully, CPUs are a bit easier to find.

This is an exciting time for gaming CPUs. While Intel's top performers are still great processors, AMD has been killing it with each new generation of Ryzen, and the new Ryzen 5000 series are currently our picks for the best gaming CPUs money can buy. As we said about the new 5900X: "The fact that AMD managed to knock out a 19 percent IPC improvement with Zen 3 is nothing short of staggering."

But you don't have to buy one of those new CPUs to build a great PC. Thanks to AMD's progress, competition with Intel is fierce, and last year's CPUs at a discount will still give you a gaming PC that will last for years.

That's a good thing, too, because those new AMD 5000 CPUs? Yeah, they're about as tough to find as a new graphics card. We have an article dedicated to how and where to buy a Ryzen 5000 series CPU, but the short answer is: Right now, you'll probably have to buy a pre-built PC. Don't expect to see any exciting deals on them pop up.

AMD's last-gen Ryzen CPUs aren't totally sold out, but there aren't many good discounts on them this year so far. The good news is there are deals on plenty of Intel chips, which remain competitive in gaming performance. Here are the best Cyber Monday CPU deals we've found.

Cyber Monday CPU deals

Intel Core i5-10400 | 6 Core | 4.3GHz | $189.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

Intel's 10th-generation Core i5-10400 is on sale with six cores, twelve threads, and a boost clock of up to 4.3GHz. This is a great mid range CPU to get you started, offering 2 more cores and 4 additional threads compared to its cheaper Core i3 counterpart.View Deal

Intel Core i3-10100 | 4 Core | 4.3GHz | $122.00 $99.99 (save $22.01)

This is one of Intel's 10th-generation Core i3 chips, with four cores, eight threads, and a boost clock of up to 4.3GHz. If you need a budget CPU right now, this is a good option, especially with many of AMD's options out of stock at the moment.View Deal

Intel Core i7 10700K | 8 cores | 5.1GHz | $387 $369.99 at Amazon (save $17.01)

Armed with 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to a 5.1GHz boost clock, this Comet Lake processor is one of the best CPUs for gaming. It's also a better value proposition than the Ryzen 7 5800X, another 8-core/16-thread CPU, which it trades blows with in our testing.View Deal

Intel Core i9 10850K | 10 cores | 5.2GHz | $539.94 $399.99 at Amazon (save $139.95)

The Core i9 10850K slots in underneath Intel's flagship Core i9 10900K with the same number of cores and threads (10 and 20, respectively), but with slightly slower clocks—3.6GHz to 5.2GHz, compared to 3.7GHz to 5.3GHz. In other words, you get near best-in-class performance for a cheaper price, especially with this discount in play. Also available at Best Buy.

View Deal

Intel Core i9 9900K | 8 cores | 5.0GHz | $399.99 $319.99 at Newegg (save $80)

Intel's previous generation flagship Core i9 9900K is now available at its lowest price yet, offering 8 cores and 16 threads with clock speeds up to 5.0 GHz. If you're looking to save a few bucks the i9 9900K will net you fairly similar performance to the current gen i7 10700K.

View Deal

What about Ryzen 5000 CPUs?

Odds are, you won't be able to find one of AMD's new CPUs in stock for Cyber Monday. Demand is especially high for these chips. But here are some listings for you to try your luck on, as well as some pre-built PCs using the brand new AMD CPUs.

CPU frenzy Origin PC | Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 5 5600X available| Origin PC configurator

You can select from the entire Ryzen 5000-series lineup from Origin's configurator menu options. Just bear in mind that while the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 chips are available with shipping in 6-8 business days, the two Ryzen 9 chips will take up 19-21.View Deal

Origin Neuron | Ryzen 5 5600X | RTX 3070 | $2,361 at Origin

With just a couple tweaks to the configurator above, you can piece together a great gaming PC out of the Ryzen 5 5600X and RTX 3070—ray tracing, here we come. And in 6-8 business days, no less.View Deal

All AMD Pro Gamer FTW Ultra 3000 | RX 6800 | Ryzen 9 5900X | $2,449 at Cyberpower PC

With a Ryzen 9 5900X, this PC delivers a whopping 12 cores of CPU power. Combined with that RX 6800 we keep harping on about, and you've got yourself a superb gaming PC. And a neat and tidy one, too, fit within the NZXT H510.View Deal

Gamer Master 9500 | RTX 3080 | Ryzen 7 5800X | $2,325 at Cyberpower PC

If you want best-in-class gaming with RTX on, look no further than the Gamer Master 9500. Fit with two rare parts, an RTX 3080 and Ryzen 7 5800X, this gaming PC is built to deliver excellent 4K gaming potential.View Deal

What to look out for in a Cyber Monday CPU

As always when buying a new CPU, you need to keep motherboard compatibility in mind. Intel's 10th generation Comet Lake CPUs run on Z490, B460, and H410 motherboards. The slightly older 9th generation CPUs run on 300-series chipsets like Z390. AMD's newest Zen 3 CPUs (which are difficult to find) run on X570 and B550 motherboards.

What's the right CPU for you? Well, any of the CPUs on sale above will make for a powerful gaming rig. The high-end i9 CPUs lost the performance crown to AMD's new Zen chips. As we wrote in our CPU guide: "It's still overkill for the vast majority of cases, apart from possibly at the very, very high-end, and for serious workloads AMD chips just make more sense." If you're looking to build a powerful system that can handle rendering or streaming while gaming, an i9 could be a good choice. Otherwise, a more affordable i5 is a practical CPU to build a gaming PC around.

Keep in mind that the new Ryzen 5 5600X costs $299 when you can find it in stock, while the 5900X is $549. If you're picking a deal on an older CPU, make sure you're not overpaying compared to the best new CPUs.